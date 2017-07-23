Learning In Mother Tongue Won’t Lower Pupils’ English - GES

Related Stories Mr. Anthony Kwaku Amoah, a public relations officer (PRO) of Ghana Education Service (GES), has urged teachers to discourage the view of some individuals that teaching pupils in their mother tongue negatively affects their ability to read and write well in English language.



Speaking at a parade to present a set of supplementary books to Julidem Academy, a private basic school located at Budumburam, near Kasoa in the Central Region, Mr. Amoah said, “It is disturbing to hear some people say that pupils would not perform well in English language if they start to learn in their mother tongue from early childhood.”



“It is not true. A mother tongue is a mother tongue. If it is spoken well and taught well, the child will learn it well and even transfer easily the rich expressions and lessons that are contained in that native language into speaking and writing good-quality English or whichever”, he said.



He reminded the teachers to be innovative in their work and be open to the pupils that they teach so that they can easily identify their challenges for urgent intervention to be provided.



Mr. Samuel Duame, the proprietor of the school, thanked the PRO for his gesture and gave the assurance that the materials will be used for the purpose for which they have been given.