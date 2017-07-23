Tricycles Operating Illegally In Brong-Ahafo Region

Related Stories The use of tricycle for commercial purposes is gaining roots in the Brong-Ahafo Region, though section 128 of the Legislative Instrument (LI) 2180, 2012, that established road safety regulation prohibits the practice.



The practice is common in Berekum, Wenchi, Kintampo, Duayaw-Nkwanta, Chiraa and Techiman where the tricycles popularly known as Mahama Camboo are used to carry passengers.



According to section 128 of the LI: “A person shall not use or permit to use a motor cycle or tricycle for commercial,” and offenders of the regulation are liable to a fine not exceeding 25 penalty units or a term of imprisonment not exceeding 30 days or both.



But, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) investigations show that the tricycles carry four passengers, including the rider at fare of GHC 1.00 each.



Commenting on the matter in an interview with the GNA, Mr Kwasi Agyenim Boateng, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Planning Officer of the National Road Safety Commission said the situation was worrying, hence the need for a radical approach to stop it.



He expressed discomfort that most of the riders were minors who knew nothing about traffic regulations.



Mr Boateng said very soon the Commission in collaboration with other road agencies like the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority would intensify enforcement exercises to arrest and prosecute the culprits.



He said though the tricycles were affordable for the ordinary citizens, passengers who board them, did so at their own peril as they were not covered by insurance.



He observed protection of passengers were minimal when there was a crash, and advised the public not to patronise them.



“The riders don’t have experience on the road,” he said, and appealed to transport unions to help to arrest the situation.

Meanwhile, taxi drivers in the Sunyani Municipality have threatened to resist the operations of the tricycles for commercial purposes in the Municipality.



They told the GNA in an interview that if they allowed the riders to operate, they would cause accidents.



Emmanuel Kofi Osei, who plies the Abesim-Sunyani road indicated that tricycle and other motor riders caused nuisance on the road, saying many of the riders have no driving license.