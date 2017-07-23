Immigration Rescues 61 Trafficked Girls In V/R

Related Stories The Volta Regional branch of the Ghana Immigration Service has rescued 61 girls in the second quarter of the year, who were being trafficked through borders in the Region enroute to the Middle East.



Mr Isaac Owusu Mensah, the Deputy Commander of Immigration (DCI), in charge of the Volta Region, said the "innocent girls" wanted to use the borders of Honuta, Aflao and Akanu to travel to neighboring countries, before heading to the Middle East and South Africa to work as house helps.



He said this when the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, paid a working visit to security agencies in the Region.



Mr Mensah said borders in the Volta Region were now the routes for human traffickers following restrictions at the Kotoka International Airport and called for logistical support to 'tighten' those borders.



Dr Letsa commended security personnel for their "dedicated" service to the country and hinted of government's plans to build affordable houses for workers and to refurbish old ones.



All the security services asked for decent staff accommodation.