Market Women Collapse After Fire Guts Shops At Kasoa

Related Stories The Kasoa old market Square in the Central region has been gutted by fire.



According to reports, over 100 shops are reported to have been ravaged by the Sunday dawn fire.



Adom FM’s Kofi Adjei who was the scene reported that five market women collapsed when they saw their shops burnt into ashes.



They were quickly rushed to the hospital for medical attention in the car of the Member of Parliament in the area, Mavis Hawa Koomson.



It is unclear what triggered the fire but personnel of the fire have been able to douse the fire.