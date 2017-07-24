Former Diplomat, H.E. Dr Kofi Dsane-Selby Passes On

Related Stories Ghana’s former ambassador to Italy [Greece, Turkey, Croatia, and Slovenia] under the Kufuor regime, His Excellency, Dr. Kofi Dsane-Selby has passed on. Dr. Dsane-Selby, a stalwart of the ruling NPP and a founding father of the party died on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at the Korle bu Teaching Hospital in Accra. He was 86.



He also served in Ghana’s second republic, under Dr K. A. Busia, as ambassador to France, Spain, Monaco and the Vatican.



He was also at one time the President of the Ghana Medical Association.



Dr. Dsane-Selby, a two-time contestant to the NPP flagbearership was second to Prof Albert Adu-Boahen in the party’s 1992 primaries. He also contested the 1996 primaries that produced J. A. Kufuor as the party’s flagbearer.



Dr Dsane-Selby’s service to the nation was recognized in 2008 when he received a national award, Order of the Star – Companion Award, for his contribution to the country in healthcare, politics and public service.



The family of the late diplomat will mark one week of his passing on Wednesday, July 25, 2017 at his residence at Cantoments. Funeral arrangements, according to the family, will be announced later.



Dr. Dsane-Selby is survived by his wife Mrs. Rosamond Dsane-Selby and his eight children.