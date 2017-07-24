Stop Bunso Junction Crashes – Residents Protest

Related Stories Scores of residents of Bunso and Akyem-Nsutam in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region over the weekend demonstrated against the recurring road accidents at Bunso junction, close to the popular Linda Dor Rest Stop.



The angry residents and traders who took over a portion of the Accra-Kumasi Highway holding placards and burning tyres, threatened to block the main highway if the authorities failed to find a lasting solution to the numerous clashes that often claim lives.



The demonstrators, who spoke to DAILY GUIDE, observed that the engineers who constructed the road failed to put in place measures to curb the carnage in the area; and calls for the authorities concerned to address the issue had also fallen on deaf ears.



According to them, the poorly constructed roundabout had been the major cause of the accidents in the area.



The demonstrators, who were clad in red and wielding placards with various inscriptions such as “We are not animals to die needlessly,” “Ghana Highways Authority must think of our safety,” we cannot continue to tolerate this bloody situation,” among others, marched through the principal streets to register their disgust about the spate of carnage.



Spokesperson for the demonstrators, Dadeeba Oppong Kyekyeku, speaking to the paper, indicated that the situation is alarming as a life is lost almost every week.



He asserted that several appeals by members of the community had proven futile hence, the need to express their displeasure openly.



“We are calling on the government and the highway authority to come to our aid by either erecting traffic light or speed ramps to end the indiscriminate knockdowns,“ he underscored.