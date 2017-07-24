Tema Police Impounds 175 Vehicles, Motor Bikes

Related Stories The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested and impounded a total of 175 unregistered motorbikes and vehicles in the Tema Metropolis and Ashaiman Municipality.



The number is made up of 85 unregistered and foreign registered vehicles, and 90 unregistered motorbikes.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Joseph Benefo Darkwah, Tema Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that the Command impounded the bikes and vehicles in an exercise on July 19, this year.



ASP Darkwah said the exercise which was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) George Tuffour, Tema Regional Police Commander, took place between 20:00 hours and 02:00 hours.



He added that it was targeted at unregistered vehicles and motorbikes which were predominantly used by criminals for robberies and other criminal offences.



The Command embarked on the swoop as part of the Police Administration's nationwide operation to clamp down on criminals and their activities.



ASP Darkwah indicated that the 175 impounded vehicles and motorbikes would go through screening after which, owners found to be culpable would be prosecuted.



He announced that the exercise would be replicated in the Ada, Prampram and Dodowa Police districts, to fully rid Tema and its environs of unregistered cars and motorbikes used for criminal activities.