Ghanaian Woman Found Dead In Her Flat In Germany

Akosua Perpetual Related Stories A Ghanaian woman known as Akosua Perpetual was on Sunday, July 23 found dead in her flat in Hamburg, Germany.



The cause of death is still not known as reports say she was full of life and had complained of no illness.



The lady whose death still remains a mystery is causing sorrow and wailing among family and friends especially those in the diaspora.



In a video posted on Facebook, people are seen crying as the lifeless body is being carried away. Source: Ghanaweb.com