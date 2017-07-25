Man Arrested For Stealing Car

Related Stories A 29-Year-Old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly stealing a Toyota Corolla saloon car at Agbogba, a suburb of Accra.



Sulley Haruna is said to have snatched the car at gunpoint from his victim, (name withheld), who had posted a "for sale" sign on the car.



The Accra Regional Police Public Relation Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Efia Tenge, confirmed the story to The Ghanaian Times.



She said on April 4, 2017, the suspect stopped the car at Agbogba pretending to show interest in buying the car.



ASP Tenge said the suspect started negotiation with the victim, upon which a test drive was agreed, and in the proceeds, Haruna pulled a gun, and ordered the victim out of the car, and the suspect bolted with the vehicle.



She said on July 18, Haruna was arrested at his hide-out at Somanya in the Eastern Region.



ASP Tenge said Haruna was found in possession of the vehicle which he had changed into a taxi, and was using for commercial purpose.



She said Haruna admitted to the offence, and would be arraigned before court after investigation.