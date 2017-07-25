Teacher Arrested For 'Aborting' Pregnancy For Student

Related Stories A teacher is in the grips of the police after he reportedly gave a student he impregnated, a concoction to drink in order to abort the pregnancy at Sefwi Akaatiso in the Western region.



Amponsah Edmund who narrated the incident to Rainbow Radio said, the student Akua Afriyie, 17, was bleeding profusely after she took the concoction. He said, the student dated the teacher, Asafo Adjei for two years at the DA Primary School.



The teacher he added, invited the victim to his residence on several occasions to wash and do other menial jobs for him.



According to him, the teacher threatened to fail the victim in her exams if she refused to date and have sexual encounters with him.



The two year relationship he said, resulted in a pregnancy, which the victim later confronted the teacher with and he [Asafo Adjei] gave her the concoction to drink on the guise to abort it.



However, the victim started bleeding and when was quizzed by the mother why she was bleeding, she confessed that her teacher made her to drink a concoction in order to abort the pregnancy