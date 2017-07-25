Man Grabbed For Slashing Woman To Death

Related Stories A man in his 30s, Johnny Ahiamadzi, has been arrested by the Aflao Police for allegedly slashing a 58-year-old woman, Esi Amuzugah to death and injuring two others at the suburb of Gbugbla in the border town, on Friday.



He was said to have left the body of the woman in a supine position in a pool of blood, just moments after slashing his 80-year father repeatedly at nearby Hlumegah, and also the wrist of one of the police officers detailed to arrest him.



The Volta Regional Police Commander, ACP Nana Asomah, told The Ghanaian Times here on Monday that, the assailant who was armed with a cutlass, attacked his father after accusing him of being a wizard.



While fleeing the scene where he slashed the old man and the policeman, he met the woman on the way and slashed her repeatedly with a cutlass, until she died.



ACP Asomah said that there were cutlass wounds on the head, back and chest of the deceased. “The chest was opened up to the heart,” he revealed.



According to the Regional Police Commander, the suspect was arrested late in the night when he returned home.



During interrogation, Ahiamadzi was said to have admitted the offences, and told the police that his father was a wizard and that the woman he killed was possessed by evil spirits. The regional police commander quoted the suspect as further saying that, he first saw the deceased as a pig before she turned into a woman again.



Ahiamadzi then led the police to the scene and demonstrated to them how he murdered the woman.



Meanwhile the suspect’s father and the injured policeman are responding to treatment at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital in Aflao while the body of the deceased is at the mortuary at the same facility, awaiting autopsy.