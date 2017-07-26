Three Suspects Arrested In Connection To Kumasi Eid Shooting

Related Stories The Ashanti regional police command have arrested suspects Sulleyman Musah 19years, Abdulai Umar 18years and Lawson Hubert Joli 19 years for their involvement in the shooting of one Osman Abdulai Karim 17, during a street jam at Manhyia bonjour near Asawasi on the night of Tuesday 27th June 2017 during the Eid festivities.



According to COP Ken Yeboah who is the regional Commander, all the three suspects went into hiding after the act until their arrest on Tuesday.



Sulleyman Musah confessed to shooting the victim in the head with a locally manufactured pistol. He also confessed to have bought the pistol from one Fuseini now at large at a cost of Ghc 300.00, which he used to commit the crime.



According to DCOP Ken Yeboah, Suleman Musah confessed to have personally fired the shot which killed Abdul Karim in the head with a locally made pistol. Musah claimed to have bought the pistol from one Fuseni now at large for Three Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHC300).



Musah narrated that a scuffle ensued between him and one Shatta a couple of months before the incident at Bonjour. Musah also revealed to the Police that he bought the pistol to attack Shatta in revenge after a tip off that he [shatta] would be at the street jam.



“All the three suspects, Suleman Musah, Abdulai Karim and Lawson Hubert Joli are in police custody assisting in investigation whilst efforts are being made to arrest Fuseni,” DCOP Yeboah said. By: Kwabena Amoateng