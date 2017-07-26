13 ‘Fake Security Officers’ Arrested On Aflao Border

Related Stories 13 persons who posed as security officers are currently in the grips of the Volta Regional Police Command following a swoop conducted along the Aflao border.



The suspects are said to have hijacked the country’s eastern frontiers posing as state security personnel and terrorizing unsuspecting travellers.



The suspects, including two women, were rounded up on Monday dawn in an operation led by the Deputy Regional Commander ACP Doku.



“We’ve picked up intelligence that, some suspected criminals have invaded the area, so we sent a team led my deputy and supported by the crime officer to swoop the place, where we arrested 13 people including two women, 11 men, age ranging from 19 to 50”.



Briefing the media on Tuesday, the Regional Police Commander, ACP Nana Asomah Hinneh said sharp devices such as knives, scissors were found on the suspects.



“Most of them were found in the ghettos with some exhibits. Some of the others were picked up at an area known as ‘low cost’, they pose as Immigration, BNI, Police, CID to harass unsuspecting travelers especially those from Kumasi who are going to Togo” he stated.



The suspects are to be further screened and if culpable would be prosecuted. The commander hinted of similar operations to be conducted in other parts of the region to flush out criminal elements and make the region safe haven for citizens to carry out daily activities.