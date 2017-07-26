Four Illegal Miners Arrested Inside Reserve

Related Stories Four illegal miners have been arrested for operating in the River Oda Forest Reserve at Abrokyire in the Amansie Central District.



Razak Iddrisu, Osei Kwabena, Prosper Gzito and Lewis Gamo, were caught right inside the reserve by the Rapid Response Team of the Forestry Commission (FC).



Eight ‘Changfa” machines and four small boats were seized from them.



Mr. George Agbenowoshi, the Bekwai District Manager of the Forest Service Division (FSD), confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said the machines and boats were destroyed.



Additionally, the Team burned down huts, erected by the miners, which they had been using as homes.



He expressed deep concern about the extensive destruction caused to the reserve through illegal mining activities.



Mr. Agbenowoshi also spoke of the high pollution of the Oda River as a result of the harmful chemicals used by the illegal miners and said that could not continue.



He underlined the unswerving determination of the FC to wage war on the miners, purse and arrest them, to face justice.



The District Manager applauded the assembly member of Hiayeya, Mr. Yaw Sarfo, and the Unit Committee Chairman, Mr. John Opoku, for the strong support they had been giving to the FC to protect the reserve.



He appealed to chiefs and people in the area, the courts and the police, to work together to rein in the illegal miners and safeguard the environment.