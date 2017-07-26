Major Mahama's Phone Thief Grabbed (PHOTO)

Related Stories An Accra District Court presided over by His Lordship Worlanyo Kotoku has remanded a 30 year old driver Kwadwo Fordjuor into Police custody for his involvement in the lynching of Major Maxwell Mahama.



According to the police, the suspect was actively involved in the lynching of Major Mahama at Denkyira Obuasi and after the act absconded.



According to the police, they have been in the lookout for the suspect until he resurfaced at Denkyira Obuasi, Friday, 21st July, 2017 and upon tip off, he was arrested. The police conducted a search in his room and found an Iphone 7. Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that the phone belonged to Major Mahama. After admitting his offence, he was charged accordingly.



When the court asked if he has a legal counsel, he said 'no', adding 'God is my lawyer'.



The prosecution therefore pleaded with the court to remand him into police custody to reappear with other 19 suspects on the next adjourned date which is 2nd August 2017.







