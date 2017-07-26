E.Tv Ghana & Japan Motors Launches Corporate Run 2017 To Support The Blind

Related Stories The 2017 edition of the annual e.TV Ghana & Japan Motors corporate run and walk event has been launched at the Silver Star Tower with a special focus and support to the blind (Visually Impaired) in Ghana.



The Corporate Run and walk event which is scheduled for Thursday 21 September, 2017 at the Silver Star Tower is aimed at bringing together corporate institutions in Ghana to promote health and networking through team-building and physical activities. This is another way of celebrating Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday.



Speaking at the launch, Melanie Botha, the Chief Operating Officer of e.TV Ghana and Global Media Alliance Broadcast Company (GMABC), said “our main focus this year is to provide more support to the blind in Ghana through the Ghana Blind Union. We want to rally more organizations to come and support a noble cause through running and walking.’’



We at e.tv Ghana want to use our platform to change lives through innovative events and we encourage other organizations to partner us to achieve this objective”, Melanie explained.



Mr. Abdul Rahaman Osman, Brand Sales Manager of Japan Motors, stated that, “Japan Motors is always committed to the Corporate Run and walk event and has consistently supported e.tv Ghana to make it very successful. We are extremely excited that the blind is our main focus this time around and we believe this will increase participation, make the corporate run event better and change lives.



Mr. Osman urged corporate institutions and individuals to register and be part of supporting the blind. He ended by stating that there are interesting prices as usual this year including Yamaha Generator sets and a Yamaha motorcycle for the fastest corporate team.



Mr. Salah Kalmoni, Event Director of Corporate Run, explained that the 5 km race will start at 6:00am from the Silver Star Tower to 37 Station, turn left to the El-Wak traffic light, then left to the Airport round-about, left again to the Airport Traffic Lights and finish at the Silver Star Tower. Other activities to be held on the day include an exhibition, an awards ceremony, dancing competition and medical screening.



He continued that registration for single entry is GHS 30 while corporate entry for a group of five is GHS 120. We also have free breakfast for all participants and a unique VIP Breakfast for networking among CEOs, MDs, and GMs for GHS 60.



Registration centers include e.TV Ghana and Happy FM - Asylum Down, Silver Star Tower - Airport City, and YFM - Accra Mall.



Other guests present at the launch were reps from Allianz Insurance, Silver Star Tower, Silver Star Auto, Lakeside Estate, Oman Fofor Trading Company Limited, TT Brothers, Avis Fleet, IPMC, Branch Fitness Gym and Awake Purified Water.