Public Bin Thefts Bad - Minister

Greater Accra regional Minister Ishmael Ashitey has warned against theft of public waste bins and metal covers of drains since it hampers sanitation efforts.



Mr Ashitey told Moro Awudu on Class91.3FM’s Executive Breakfast Show on Wednesday that an initiative was undertaken to provide waste bins at vantage points for the public to prevent wanton disposal of waste, however, the bins get stolen.



“We need an attitudinal change, you just mount those things [bins] and they go to remove them. When you go on to the streets, the metal covers of drains, they have been removing them to sell. It is too bad,” he lamented.



The minister revealed that 3,000 metric tonnes of waste is generated in the capital city daily, out of which 90 per cent is cleared by various waste management companies.



Mr Ashitey said he has consulted experts to craft feasible solutions to fight the sanitation problem.