DOVVSU Records 480 Cases From January-June In Brong-Ahafo

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Office of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, has recorded 480 cases from January to June.



The figure signified an increase of 195 cases more than 285 that was recorded in the same period in 2016, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Setina Aboagye, the Head of the Unit told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Wednesday in Sunyani.



She noted that the number of males who were now reporting cases of assault and abuse against them by their female partners was encouraging as 35 men were included in the figure within the period under review.



She said the reported cases include abandoned infants, assault, causing damage, causing harm, defrauding by false pretence, deprivation of property, non- maintenance, stealing, threat of death, unlawful ejection and unlawful removal of a child.



DSP Aboagye said the Unit was not established for only females and children but for all manner of people who were being cheated or abused in diverse ways by either their spouses, relatives or non-family members.



She said her outfit was always ready to give fair hearing to whoever reported a case of injustice to him/her.

DSP Aboagye said non-maintenance was 128 cases, assault-85, kidnapping-28, threat of death- 22, abduction- 21, non-acceptance of pregnancy- 15, defilement- 16, missing persons, nine, defrauding by false pretence, seven, causing damage- six, causing harm- five, unlawful entry, two and abortion-one.



She said seven of the cases were awaiting trial at the Court, 58 were closed whilst 413 were still under investigations.

DSP Aboagye expressed worry about highest rate of non-maintenance cases in the Region.



She said the Unit was educating the parents, especially fathers to understand the need to cater for their children for them to become useful citizens but not a burden on the society.