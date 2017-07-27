Assemblies Must Open Up To The Public

Related Stories Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have been asked to go the extra mile to keep the people adequately informed about their activities.



Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, Head of the Local Government Service, said issues relating to their share of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and disbursement, the implementation of socio-economic programmes and projects, must not to be hidden from the public.



He second-guessed the situation where the assemblies’ revenue and expenditures on core projects appeared to be “shrouded in secrecy”.



Addressing an orientation workshop for members of the sub-metropolitan councils of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), he said that could only stoke disinterest and apathy towards the assemblies.



The programme was meant to sensitize and deepen their understanding of their expected roles – to help them to stay focused on their duties to strengthen local governance.



Dr. Nana Ato Arthur called for a national discourse on remuneration package for assembly-members, saying “personally I think we should get to a time when assembly-members are paid”.



He said that could motivate them to give it their all to speed up the development of the communities.



Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), urged the councils to work tirelessly to improve revenue mobilization.



He added that they needed to be also conversant with the assembly’s development agenda, to draw-up short and medium-term plans for its successful implementation.