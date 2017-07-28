Pupils Abandon School At Aveti And Anfoega Due To Flooding

Related Stories Weekend Today can report that pupils and teachers in Primary and Junior High Schools (JHSs) at both Aveti-Denui and Anfoega Wademaxe in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region have abandoned schools.



This worrying development, according to Weekend Today’s findings, was as a result of the recent flooding that hit the two communities, resulting in the deterioration of the road that leads to the schools.



Our investigations further revealed that the state of the road was terrible, thereby making it inaccessible for residents in the communities.



According to the residents, the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government started work on the road in late 2016, but due to the change of government, the road has been abandoned.



They disclosed that over 300 pupils who attend Aveti-Denui D/A Primary School and other schools at Anfoega Wademaxe use the same road.



“Now that we are in the raining season, parts of the road where the bridges are being constructed, get flooded which makes it difficult for some pupils and teachers to go to school,” the residents lamented.



In an interview with Weekend Today, one of the teachers who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that pupils and teachers from the schools in the two communities cannot go to school, particularly when it rains.



The problem, which has existed for the past ten years, Weekend Today gathered, has affected academic work of the schools in the two communities.



Many school children and teachers who also spoke to Weekend Today complained bitterly about the poor road networks in the area.



According to them, they had on several occasions reported the bad nature of the road to the Volta Regional branch of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the North Dayi District Assembly to impress upon government to rehabilitate the roads for them, but all to no avail.



The distraught pupils told Weekend Today that the situation has become an “annual ritual,” lamenting that they sometimes abandon classes when it rains continuously in the area.



“When there is heavy downpour, we have to stay at home for almost two weeks for the flood to dry up. Even sometimes, if we struggle to walk or swim through the floods, we end up spoiling or wetting our learning materials in the process,” they further lamented.



