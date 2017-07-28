A/R: Boy, 15, Stabs Classmate

Related Stories Police in Krofrom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region are urging for public support to arrest a fifteen year JHS 2 student, known as Elijah who stabbed his classmate at WESCO Demonstration School at Krofrom.



The suspect’s whereabouts is immediately not known.



The two were reportedly involved in a fight earlier on Wednesday where Mathew Opoku (victim) is said to have defeated Elijah (suspect).



Feeling humiliated and angry, the suspect is said to have threatened to teach the victim a bitter lesson which he’ll never forget in his life.



Soon after they had closed from school, Elijah is said to have taken a knife from his school bag, attacked Mathew and in the process stabbed him multiple times.



Eye witnesses raised alarm after the attack following which Mathew was rushed to the Tafo Government Hospital where he’s currently on admission receiving treatment.