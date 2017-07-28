Calm Returns To Kumasi MMT

Related Stories Workers of the Metro Mass Transit (MMT) in Kumasi are expected to resume work today, Friday, 28 July after suspending operations on Thursday over security concerns.



A misunderstanding over the appointment of the Kumasi Depot Manager threw the company into chaos after supporters of three separate purported appointees to the same position clashed.



Consequently, the Ghana Transport and Petro-Chemical Workers Union, the Labour Union for MMT staff called on its members to suspend operations till further notice.



However, speaking to Class News, General Secretary of the union, Fuseini Iddrisu said they have been assured of their safety hence the decision to resume work on Friday.



“We have been in touch with the Managing Director of the company and as I talk to you information just came that the controversial manager appointed has been withdrawn so for that reason, I think we can resume work. The assurance is coming from the Managing Director that the place is now calm and the police have left the place and the newly appointed manager has also been withdrawn so we will talk to our people to go to work.”



There was heightened tension Thursday when two men, Daniel Boateng and Nicholas Aboagye, claimed they had been appointed to the position of Depot Manager.



A letter cited by ClassFMonline.com indicated that the management of MMT had removed from office Mr Boateng.



The letter signed by Human Resource Manager for the company, Eric Otu, said: “We write to you that with immediate effect your appointment as the Kumasi Depot Manager which is supposed to take effect from 15th July 2017 is withdrawn.



“We trust that we can count on your co-operation for full compliance.”