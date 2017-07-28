Woman, 22, Craves For Her Menstrual Cycle

Related Stories Having attained 22 years without ever experiencing her menstrual cycle, Georgina Anim Aba has been told she needs to undergo a surgical incision at the cost of Ghc3,500 to get her situation normalized.



But with her parents and family members unable to raise the money, Georgina has launched a passionate appeal to the general public to come to her aid.



Speaking to The Finder, Georgina, who stays with her mother and her foster father at Gwantuakrom near Asankrangwa in the Amenfi West District of the Western Region, said she first complained about her condition, her auntie gave her the assurance that some other women had passed through a similar experience and there was, therefore, no cause for alarm.



She said she became alarmed when she recently tried making love with her boyfriend but the manhood of the boy couldn't penetrate her on two different occasions.



She said an assessment was subsequently done by a gynaecologist at the OkomfoAnokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi which confirmed that she has an imperforate hymen - a congenital disorder where a hymen without an opening completely obstructs the vagina.



She said the doctor says, the situation can be corrected “but it is the financial cost of Ghc3,500 which is now the big barrier.



“I, therefore, humbly appeal to the general public to come to my aid so I can lead a normal life”.