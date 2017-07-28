GES Confirms School Placement List For BECE Candidates

Related Stories The Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) Secretariat of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has received the final list of Senior High Schools and Technical Institutes made by the 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates.



A statement signed by Reverend Jonathan Bettey, Director of Public Relations, GES, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the GES was confident that the confirmation of school choice made by candidates would bring about acceptance of the schools into, which they would be placed, without the usual plea to the CSSPS Secretariat for change of such schools.



It said candidates whose schools of choice were different from those that appeared after texting should contact their Junior High Schools or the District/Regional Education Directorate for immediate rectification.



As part of the preparations, parents and guardians of BECE candidates have the opportunity to confirm their four (4) choices of schools made prior to the selection and placement exercise in September.



The statement said this arrangement would avoid the situation where some candidates and parents deny knowledge of the schools they have chosen after the CSSPS had completed the selection and placement process.



To confirm the schools selected, candidates should text their 10 digit index numbers to the short code -1060 on MTN, Vodafone, Airtel and Tigo.