Ex-Convict Jailed 12 Years For Robbery

The Accra Circuit Court "One" has jailed a 20-year- old ex-convict 12 years in hard labour for robbing an apprentice.



John Odartey Mills, who doubles as a commercial motor rider, known in the local parlance as “Okada,” attacked Miss Sandra Akomea-Barnie, at about 11:30am at Fise near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region, on July 21, 2017, when she was on her way to work.



The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu, told the court, presided by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh, that the convict emerged from a nearby bush, wielding a club and threatened to harm the victim if she refused to hand over her mobile phone to him.



Prosecution said the robber pushed the complainant down, and snatched her iPhone 6 plus as well as her handbag containing Infinix note 3 phone, assorted ATM cards, Voter ID card, personal effects and GH¢700.00 cash and ran into the bush.



Chief inspector Adu said Sandra reported the case to her father.



He said that while the victim and the father were on their way to the crime scene, they saw the convict in an uncompleted house, and they raised the alarm, leading to the arrest of the suspect by some people in the area.



Chief inspector Adu said that the iPhone 6 plus the convict dropped on the way when he attempted to escape, was retrieved, but the handbag and its content were not found.



He said during interrogation, Mills admitted the offence, and led the police to the uncompleted building where the handbag was found and its contents scattered on the ground without the Infinix Note-3 mobile phone and the cash of GH¢700.00.



The court sentenced him on his plea of guilty of robbery, to 12 years in prison to serve as a deterrent to criminals.