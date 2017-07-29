Senseless Attacks On Police Officers Must Stop – IGP

Related Stories The Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu has warned perpetrators and criminals to stop senseless attacks on Police Officers in the country.



In the recent times, Police have lost some of their gallant officers in their line of duty.



However, the Director General In charge of Operations, COP James Oppong Boanuh, speaking on behalf of the IGP at Passing-out parade for 556 police recruits from the Kumasi Police Training School warned all criminally minded persons who have made police officers their target to revise their notes.



According to DCOP James Oppong Boanuh, “the police are preferred to uphold the law in the performance of our duties, but we will do whatever it is within the ambit of the law to protect ourselves and the society that we have sworn to protect. The senseless attacks on our personnel must stop and it must stop now,” he warned.



He added that the IGP and his administration has marked up a set of strategies to deal with criminals who have targeted police officers.



“We are going to make sure that officers are well protected while on duty, we are going to ensure that whatever it takes to make you prepare for the duties that you perform in the communities you are giving that support,” he said.