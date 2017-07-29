Businessman Jailed 35 Years For Defiling Daughter And Granddaughter

Related Stories A 56-year-old businessman accused of defiling his own daughter and granddaughter has been sentenced to 35 years imprisonment by the Kumasi-based Gender and Violence Court.



Charles Kofi Quansah faced charges of indecent assault, defilement, incest, and the threat of death and he pleaded not guilty.



Police Chief Inspector Comfort Kyei-Baffour told the court, presided over by Madam Comfort Tasiame, that victims were aged eight and 11 years.



The little girls have been living with Quansah and the wife at Medoma in Kumasi.



He repeatedly abused the pair anytime the spouse was out of the house and warned them of death should they tell anybody about their ordeal.



The prosecution said on September 08, last year, the mother of the 11-year victim, who happens to be the granddaughter of the convict, visited, and the girl told her what they had been going through.



She reported this to Quansah’s wife, took the daughter away and made a formal complaint to the police.



Police Chief Inspector Kyei-Baffour said a medical report signed by doctors who examined the victims confirmed that they had had their hymen broken.



The convict in his caution statement to the police profusely denied the offense.