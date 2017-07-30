ACTIVA Holds Farewell Cocktail For Mr. Steve Kyerematen

Related Stories The Board, Staff and Stakeholders of ACTIVA International Insurance Company Limited have, on Wednesday, 26th July, 2017, held a befitting farewell cocktail reception for the out-going MD/CEO of ACTIVA International Insurance, Mr. Steve Kyerematen at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.



Those who attended the ceremony included Hon. Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade & Industry, Mad. Lydia Lariba Bawa, Commissioner of Insurance, Mr. Richard Lowe, Group Chairman / President and Board members of Groupe ACTIVA, as well as Ms. Aretha Duku, President of Ghana Insurers Association, Mr. Nathan Adu, President of the Ghana Insurance Brokers Association, Rev. Ahenkora Marfo, President of the Insurance Institute of Ghana, MDs/CEOs/Executive Directors of corporate Ghana and other stalwarts of industry and the Insurance Industry.



In his welcome address, the group Chairman/President of Groupe ACTIVA, Mr. Richard Lowe narrated his long standing relationship and association with Mr. Steve Kyerematen during the creation of the company in Ghana.



“ACTIVA was created in Cameroun in 1998, with the vision and ambition to build an African champion capable of delivering fit insurance solutions to individuals and corporations throughout the continent. Almost 20 years later, we have active subsidiaries in 5 countries (hopefully 7 countries by the end of the year), and a network, GLOBUS, which covers 47 countries.



And, it gives me great satisfaction to mention the significant contribution of Mr. Steve Kyerematen in building the footprint and the reputation of ACTIVA and GLOBUS brands in Africa. In fact, Ghana was the first step of the expansion of our Group outside of Cameroun. The commitment of Steve was key in our decision to invest in Ghana. I was right. In about 8 years, he was able to turn ACTIVA Ghana into an envied player of this mature market, with a prestigious portfolio of blue chip, multinational company and local businesses”, Mr. Lowe told the gathering.



Mr. Steve Kyerematen's successor, the new MD/CEO of ACTIVA, Mr. Solomon Lartey, said “For me, these shoes are quite big to fill and heavy to walk in; but it is a challenge I embrace and look forward to. You have set standards high to at least maintain and yet, to build upon to catapult this great African organization to where it belongs”. He said Mr. Richard Lowe (Founder), Ian Tofield (Director), Steve Kyerematen and himself share one vision: ‘'A vision to build a world class insurance organization, capable of matching the quality and standards exhibited by any top insurance company in the world. A world class enterprise by Africans, in Africa; and for Africa and the World''



Fraternal messages were delivered by Mad. Lariba Bawa, Commissioner of Insurance, Ms. Aretha Duku, President of Ghana Insurers Association, Mr. Nathan Adu, President of the Ghana Insurance Brokers Association, Rev. Ahenkora Marfo, President of the Insurance Institute of Ghana and farewell messages by Staff of ACTIVA International Insurance Company Ghana were delivered in English and French to the admiration of the gathering.



Mr. Steve Kyerematen in his farewell message, thanked the staff of ACTIVA for their support and co-operation in ensuring that ACTIVA has now become one of the leading Insurance companies in Ghana. He thanked the Board and the Management team and his wife for their unflinching support in steering the affairs of the company from 2009 to his retirement.



Mr. Steve Kyerematen is retiring with heavy responsibilities and duties as the Vice-Chairman of ACTIVA Ghana, Chairman of ACTIVA Liberia, Chairman of ACTIVA Sierra Leone and Managing Director of ACTIVA Finances Limited.