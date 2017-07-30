18-Year-Old SHS Occultist Wants To Quit

Related Stories An 18-year-old occultist and Senior High School (SHS) final year student, whose name was only given as Alex says he needs urgent help to quit his occult practice.



The young man, who was a guest on Asempa FM’s mid morning show, Abrabo hosted by Maame Akua Austin, claimed to have demonic powers he inherited from a strange old man he met on his way to church years back.



He said: “just as I was about to enter the church, this old man approached me and asked for money for food – I gave him my offering money and he gave me a chain made with cowries and asked me to say anything I need and it will be done”.



Alex said the old man also asked him to use the cemetery, forest or the beach any time he wants to perform rituals with the cowries chain.



The naïve young man said he happily accepted the gift but when he turned to thank the old man, he had vanished.



Alex said his life took a different turn after that encounter and now he is an occultist and he has marine and dwarf spirits at his disposal.



“In the beginning, it was very exciting using the powers because I used it to help my friends win girls who hitherto did not yield to their proposals. I also helped people to defraud foreigners (a practice popularly known as Sakawa), and I can disappear anytime I want to,” he stated.



He, however, stated that he never killed anyone with the powers at his disposal.



But now, Alex said his education and future is at risk because the spirits don’t allow him to rest.



“I can be in class and disappear because the dwarfs and marine spirits need me – I’m now confused and need urgent help,” he lamented.