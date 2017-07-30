Don’t Engage In ‘Sakawa’, Bishop Advises The Youth

Related Stories Bishop Richard Owusu Akyeaw, the General Overseer of the Living Grace Ministries International, has called on the public to desist from engaging in ‘Sakawa’ because this can ruin their lives.



He said some youth of today in search for quick money resort to Sakawa (a local parlance for using occult or any dubious means) to get money.



Bishop Akyeaw said this recently at a church service held at Fiapre adding that “there is no short cut in life”.



He attributed the situation to lack of zeal and laziness by some people who still refused to work hard and yet wanted to enjoy life.



Bishop Akyeaw said the youth must seek wisdom from above as this would bring peace and transform their lives.



He said many people have used dishonest or negative spiritual means to become wealthy and are paying the price for it.