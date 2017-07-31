2 Nurses Fired Over Facebook Video

Related Stories Two Junior nurses have been sacked by the management of Royal MMR Hospital over the weekend for allegedly taking to Facebook while on duty.



The two nurses, identified as Trudy Ewurama Marcel and Ramatu, in their uniforms, allegedly took to Facebook in a six-minute video that went viral after Adom FM, an Accra-based radio station, had shared it on its Facebook wall.



Following the video’s public appearance which attracted a lots of comments over the alleged misconduct of the nurses, the management of the hospital became shocked and appalled that the two nurses “chose to do Facebook live while at work and responded to comments at the expense of patients who were waiting to seek health care.”



The management in an emergency meeting after receiving public condemnations over the alleged misconduct and unprofessional acts of the duo, sacked them from the workplace.



Another video also reportedly posted on Trudy Ewurama Marcel’s Facebook wall, captured purportedly her and a Rasta boy lover who was seriously fondling her breast and kissing each other.



The romantic video has also sparked controversy as a lot of readers questioned why a professional nurse should behave that way on Facebook with her lover.



The same lady is said to be having similar nude pictures on her Facebook wall, which has caught public attention as social media users have downloaded them and spreading them wide.



Dr. Mohammed Donkor at the hospital, confirmed to Adom News that the two had been fired by the management as their conduct was in breach of the health facility’s regulations.



According to the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), the conduct of the two nurses was completely against the ethics of the nursing profession.



Public Relations Officer of the Association, Douglas Adu Fokuo, revealed that the association might offer them psychological attention.