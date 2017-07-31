Let’s Rally Together To Develop Ga Mashie – Nii Lante

Related Stories Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo has called on the indigenes of Ga Mashie (Accra) to come together to help foster and sustain development in the area.



He said chieftaincy disputes which have been the bane of the constituency’s development should be the thing of the past and that it is now the time for dialoguing for the progress of the area.



Nii Lante Vanderpuye made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when he presented an amount of GHC 10,000 to support the construction of the Lante Dzanwe Chief’s Palace in Accra as the people prepare for the celebration of this year’s Homowo festival.



The MP expressed concern about various land litigations which have engulfed Ga Mashie and the surrounding areas- with chiefs fighting each other because of lands sold to different persons, saying that this did not augur well for community development.



He said there was the need for the chiefs and people of Ga Mashie to bury their differences and forge ahead in unity to uplift their image among their peers.



Nii Lante Vanderpuye announced the creation of an Endowment Fund to support school children in the area.



He appealed to Ga Mashie citizens living at home and abroad to donate towards the Fund and the construction of the new palace to befit Nii Lantei Otanka II, the Chief of Lante Dzanwe.



He said: “We cannot wait for the Assembly to shoulder all our social needs, we have to provide supplementary support.”



Nii Otanka advised the youth of Accra to contribute their quota to the development of the area.