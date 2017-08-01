Medical Superintendent Arrested Over Alleged Theft

Related Stories The Medical Superintendent of the New Abirem Government Hospital, Dr Alexander Osei Bonsu, has run into trouble with the law over alleged theft of medical equipment; the property of the hospital valued at GHC50,000.00.



The equipment was reportedly being conveyed to a private facility, operated by the suspect, when it was intercepted.



Police Superintendent Emmanuel Amoah of the New Abirem District Command, confirmed his arrest to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said he had been granted bail as they conducted thorough investigations into the case.



Members of the neighbourhood watch committee got wind that the medical items had been loaded into a Nissan pick-up, belonging to the hospital at about 0400 hours, on Sunday, and quickly acted to prevent these from being moved away.



Supt Amoah added that the driver of the vehicle when questioned, claimed that he had been instructed by the Medical Superintendent to transport the equipment to a private facility he had been running in Kumasi.



A formal report was subsequently made to the police and the driver was arrested together with the suspected stolen equipment