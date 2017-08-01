2,228 Slabs Of Marijuana Impounded On University Of Ghana Site

Related Stories The Eastern Regional Police Command has impounded 33 fertilizer sacks containing 2,228 slabs of compressed substance suspected to be Indian hemp at Kpong ready to be transported to the Tema port.



Police describe the narcotics as the biggest arrest in the region in the year.



According to Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, a suspect, Joseph Sarpong 34 years, who was arrested at the scene located within the proposed site for the University of Ghana Soil and Irrigation Resource Center at Kpong, where the weed was cultivated in large quantity.



Two other accomplices managed to escape and abandoned a Kia Rhino truck with registration number GN 4587-15 meant for loading the Indian hemp to be transported to Tema.



A thorough search of the vehicle uncovered eight (8) white fertilizer sacks with each sack containing 80 compressed slabs, 21 large sack concealed in big black polythene bags which also contained 68 slabs each and four (4) mini fertilizer sacks containing 40 slabs each of compressed dried leaves all suspected to be Indian hemp.



According to the police, 1,428 of the slabs have been marked ‘USA’ with a red marker, giving the suspicion that, that component was meant to be exported to the United State of America.



The vehicle together with the impounded substance is in police custody while investigations continue.