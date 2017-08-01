JHS Student Burnt To Death

Related Stories A 15-year-old junior high school student, identified as Juliana Awotwi, has reportedly been burnt to death at Dome Perfect area, near Kwabenya in Accra.



According to sources, the kiosk she was sleeping in caught fire last Sunday at dawn.



Eyewitness suspected that the fire might have been started by a lighted candle.



The apartment of the deceased was part of a chain of wooden structures that got burnt in the area during the fire.



The Ghana National Fire Service, Legon branch, responded swiftly to the call and moved to the scene to control the fire from spreading to other adjoining structures.



Father of the deceased, Emmanuel Awotwi, told DAILY GUIDE that his daughter, Juliana, visited him that Saturday evening to spend some time with him.



“As a night security personnel at Atomic, I left the house in the evening for work, leaving my daughter alone in the house that night,” he underscored.



He said her daughter lighted a candle inside the wooden structure since they had no electricity supply in the area.



In the wee hours of Sunday, he said, he received information that fire had engulfed his apartment and immediately rushed to see what had happened.



“When I went to the place, the whole area had been burnt and I saw my daughter burnt beyond recognition,” he narrated.



The charred body of Juliana was later taken away by personnel from the Kwabenya police station to the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy.



Even though the father of the deceased indicated that his daughter lighted a candle in the wooden structure before he left for work, ASP Effia Tenge, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said the police was waiting for the Fire Service to finish with its investigation.