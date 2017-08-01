Traders Demonstrate Against Forceful Eviction

Related Stories Some traders at the Adum Central Business District (CBD) of Kumasi, on Monday staged a peaceful demonstration against what they said was an attempt to forcibly remove them.



They accused one Dr. Kwaku Frimpong of being behind moves to unlawfully throw them out of the place.



The group, numbering about 100, however, vowed to resist this.



Their spokesperson, Mr. Maxwell Bamfo, said the traders would not either be threatened or intimidated.



He indicated that they legally acquired the stores they were occupying from Nana Frimpong Anokye Ababio, Omanhene of Agona, who is the rightful owner of the said property, close to the Sanbra Hotel.



“We have contacted Nana Anokye Ababio and he has flatly denied that the said property has been sold or leased to Dr. Frimpong”.



Mr. Bamfo told journalists that they had made an official complaint to the police about the conduct of Dr. Frimpong, who he claimed, had resorted to the use of hired thugs to harass and prevent them from going about their business.



He added that they were also talking to their lawyers.

He dared Dr. Frimpong to do the proper thing by going to the court if indeed he had legal title to the said property.