Man Fined For Carrying Offensive Weapon

An Accra Circuit Court on Monday sentenced a borehole driller to a fine of 150 penalty units for carrying offensive weapon.



Prince Osei, pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea.



He is to pay an amount Ghc 1,800 or in default serve three months in prison.



The facts of the case, as presented by Superintendent of Police, Kweku Bempah was that on July 24, at about 1930 hours, the police had information that Prince was holding a locally manufactured pistol with three rounds of 12 bore cartridges at a place near the railway line at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



He said the police proceeded to the scene and arrested the convict. The locally manufactured pistol with three cartridges were found on him.



Mr Bempah said during investigations, Prince confessed having bought the weapon from a man by name Apraku at a cost of Ghc 150.00 for his personal use.



He said however that efforts made to locate the said Apraku proved futile.