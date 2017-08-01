Acquire Permit Before Building

Related Stories Residents of Zenu in the Kpone-Katamanso District of the Greater Accra Region, have been urged to obtain permit from the District Assembly before work on their buildings commences.



Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum in Zenu, the Kpone-Katamanso District Coordinator of the National Commission for Civic Education (N.C.C.E), Mr. Oliver Agbenyo, advised residents and prospective property owners to adhere strictly to the rule or live to regret.



According to him, the Assembly would not only grant the permit, but also ascertain the nature of the site and the proposed plan in order to avoid future disasters.



Mr. Agbenyo cautioned “residents who built during weekends and on public holidays must desist from such acts because it’s unlawful.”



He said the Kpone Katamanso District Assembly had the expertise to assist anyone who wanted to put up a structure.



Mr. Edward Lamini Nartey, a Unit Committee Member for the Bossah Electoral Area, suggested to the officials to register all masons within the district, and task them to compel their clients to acquire building permits before work on their properties commenced.



The District Budget Officer, Mr. Noble Atsu Ahadzi, advised that residents must provide accurate information to the District Assembly in all transactions as required by law.