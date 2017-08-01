Police Re-Assure Citizenry Of Full Protection

Related Stories Mr Akuribah Yaagy, the Director General of the National Patrols Department has re-assured Ghanaians of the commitment of the police service to curb criminal attacks on citizens as well as personnel of the security.



Mr Yaagy gave the assurance in Tamale at the weekend during a meeting with some police personnel in the Northern Region.



He indicated that, the police administration and government shared a common grief on the recent attacks on police personnel and some members of the public and this must be tackled with all seriousness to curb the menace.



Mr Yaagy said three gallant police officers lost their lives as a result of brutal and cowardly attacks on them while a number of civilians also faced the same fate.



He said such tragedies must be used to strengthen the police force to resolve to confront the challenges with precision and must also work as a team to defeat such cruel acts.



He said the government was also ready to ensure that the necessary logistics in the form of appropriate attire and equipment were provided to strengthen the police service to enable it achieve its vision and mission.



He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had prioritised community policing in his agenda and all indications had shown that, “Something concrete is going to be done to better equip and ensure safe, secure and peaceful communities.”



Mr Yaagy therefore charged all police personnel to change their attitudes to work and must be more professional in dealing with the public.



He urged all police personnel to be robust and ruthless but within the laws in their efforts to resolve violence and in addressing unprovoked attacks in the country.