Delta Force Attacks Health Workers At Kwame Danso

Two Nurses at the Sene West District Hospital at Kwame Danso in the Brong Ahafo Region have fled the town after a Pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group; Delta Force missed them in an attack.



The said vigilante group's action follows a misunderstanding between a nurse of the hospital and the District Chief Executive of the area at the hospital last Sunday.



According to sources from the district hospital, a squabble ensued after Kofi Kyere, a nurse on duty at the Emergency ward that morning, shouted at the DCE for peeping through the window while a patient was being diagnosed.



In a telephone interview with Peacefmonline.com, Mr Kyere said he did not know the one peeping was the DCE, Mr. John Nyarba, adding, he had to shout because it was an invasion of the patient's privacy.



"After I had shouted at him thrice, he left the window and came to the ward and asked if I knew he was the DCE but I said even if I knew, his act of peeping was not right so I had to shout at him," he narrated.



He said some NPP supporters at the facility asked him to apologise to the DCE, which he did, but he was still pursued by some young men who told him they would mess up his life for his confrontation with Mr Nyarba.



Kofi Kyere said he informed his Medical Superintendent about the fracas and the threats from the members of the "Delta force", which he (Medical Superintendent) promised to settle.



However, on Monday, Kyere said the group came to his house and he escaped to his home town, adding that another nurse who had defended him on Sunday was also pursued so she also had to flee as well.



The administrator of the hospital, Mr. Kwasi Asiedu Antwi, who confirmed Sunday’s blowup, declined to give further information on the issue but stated that his office was resolving the matter with the NPP.



Efforts to reach the district police commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police Kingsley Dompreh, and the DCE have been unsuccessful.







