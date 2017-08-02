Court Sentences Man To 12 Years Imprisonment For Manslaughter

Related Stories A 24-year old man standing trial in a manslaughter case has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by the Kumasi High Court Four, presided over by Justice Adjei Wilson.



Kwaku Amankwaa had stabbed another man with a knife during a fight, resulting in his death at the Esuowin Health Centre in the Amansie West District.



The incident happened on May 11, 2014, at about 0900 hours, at Moseaso and the convict pleaded not guilty to the crime.



A Principal State Attorney, Madam Gyamfua Sarpong said Amankwaa was a tenant in the family house of the deceased, Akwasi Addai.



The two had picked a quarrel over accusation by the deceased that the convict had turned his room into a gambling place.



As the quarrel degenerated into a fight, an uncle of Addai attempted to restrain him from battering the convict and all of a sudden he (Amankwaa) removed a knife and stabbed him in the stomach.



The injured man was rushed to the Esuowin Health Centre but he died of his wounds.



Amankwaa managed to flee the place but was later arrested by the police at Manso-Nkwanta.



An autopsy report said the deceased died of severe penetrating sharp edge wounds in the lung and aorta, and hemorrhagic shock.



His counsel, Mr. Oduro Konadu, earlier pleaded with the court to consider his age, the fact that he was not only a first offender but turned himself in.