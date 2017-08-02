Adaklu Mountain Not Safe For Sight-Seeing Now - NADMO

Related Stories The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Volta Region has declared the Adaklu Mountain unsafe for sight-seeing.



This is as a result of a “severe” landslide which occurred last Sunday, displacing 50 farmers and destroying 70 acres of farmlands at Helekpe, Avanyaviepe and Sikaman.



Mr Pascal Agbagba, in-charge, Regional Management Information System, NADMO, told the Ghana News Agency that some rocks were still hanging and that the Mountain was not a “safe zone for now.”



He said NADMO was still assessing the level of damage caused by the landslide during a rainstorm and asked the farmers to limit their activities on the steep conical Mountain.



Mr Martin Kpetigo, Regional Head, Geological Survey Department, said the landslide was caused by massive cracks in the “Dahomeyid rocks”.



He said the cracks could be as a result of quarry activities on one side of the Mountain and advised farmers to create a buffer of about 100 metres between the foot of the Mountain and their farms.



Adaklu Mountain is one of the major tourist attractions in the Ho Municipality, hosting hundreds of local and foreign tourists yearly, especially during yam festival celebrations in September.



The Mountain is said to be the tallest free-standing mountain in Ghana and host different species of birds, animals, and source of many streams.