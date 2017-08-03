Two Injured In Factional Violence At Avenor

Related Stories Two persons sustained multiple injuries yesterday at Avenor in Accra following clashes between articulated truck drivers and spare parts dealers on one hand and workers of a private developer on the other.



There were reprisal attacks later in the evening.



Eyewitness accounts said the police were on high alert to avert a possible bloodbath between the two groups.



A police source said information it received indicated that the two factions were ready to attack each other with machetes and other weapons.



Claims



The two factions are said to be laying claim to a piece of land said to be a state property.



They said there was currently an interlocutory injunction restraining the two factions from developing the land.



The eyewitnesses said one of the factions was believed to have poured petrol over the vast land which also housed a mosque and a number of articulated trucks ostensibly to burn them.



Police intervention



Police reinforcement to the area was able to avert a rather precarious situation.



On arriving at the scene of the clashes, the police dispersed the crowd that had gathered using water cannons and later had to put out fire in a vehicle which had been set ablaze.



No arrests have been made and the area appears to be calm at the time of going to press.