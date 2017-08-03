MTN Joins The People Of Ada To Celebrate 80th Asafotufiami Festival

Related Stories MTN, the leading mobile telecommunications company in Ghana, has presented a cash cheque of GHc7,000.00, airtime worth GH1, 000.00 and drinks hamper to the Ada Traditional Council in support of the celebration of the 80th Asafotufiami Festival.



Apart from the donation, MTN will also support with the organisation of the Durbar of Chiefs and People of Ada, the Ada Royal Walk and music celebration for the youth, community members and revelers which will be aired live on TV Africa during Sounds Splash.



During the celebration, MTN will also provide 4G LTE experiential setups at vantage points in Ada where data ambassadors and MTN canvassers will be available to assist patrons with their data needs. Data ambassadors will assist customers who need to activate data bundles and also provide internet settings for customers who want to use internet on their phones and devices.



In a brief presentation to the paramount Queen, Chiefs and Elders at Ada, MTN’s Regional Sales Manager for Greater Accra Region, Mr. Prince Nyarko congratulated the people on the occasion of the 80th Anniversary of Asafotufiami festival and for positively projecting their rich cultural heritage and value.



Mr. Nyarko said, “As we join you to celebrate the 80th Asafotufiami, we want to thank the chiefs and people of Ada for your continuous support to the MTN brand. Your support has helped immensely to make MTN the network of choice and leader in the telecommunications industry.”



“We will continue to invest in sustainable initiatives for development as we strive to brighten the lives of the people in the communities in which we operate”, he added.



The delegation from MTN used the opportunity to inform the leaders and people of Ada about MTN Mobile Money Services and cautioned them of some individuals who are using Mobile Money to defraud unsuspecting person. They urged the opinion leaders to caution the community members against people promising them prizes when they haven’t participated in any promotion and other means used to defraud people.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Ada Traditional Council and festival planning committee, Naana Kabukuor Dagojo Dumaaley I, paramount queen of Ada expressed her gratitude to the management of MTN for their continuous commitment to support Ada Asafotufiami.



As part of MTN’s plan to support and promote Ghanaian culture and heritage, MTN has over the past 10 years supported over 20 traditional and regional festivals across the country. Some of the festivals include the Asogli Yam Festival, Kwahu Easter Festival, Kobine Festival, Oguaa Fetu Afahye, Esikado Kuntum, Homowo, Sallahfest and Hogbetsotsoza. The Company also celebrates MTN-initiated regional festivals - Twin City Fest, Savannah Fest, Ashanti Fest and Suncity Fest among others.