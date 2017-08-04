KMA Clears Kumasi Of Illegal Structures

Related Stories The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has embarked on an unannounced exercise to rid the metropolis of unauthorised structures, including those on pavement, to decongest and maintain law and order in the metropolis.



The operation, which was held last Saturday night, took most traders and other residents by surprise.



Most of the traders in the Central Business District (CBD) who were affected by the exercise sold on wooden tables on the pavements and on shoulders of the roads, and had at the time of the exercise closed for the day.



Several kiosks and tables, which hitherto hindered free pedestrian and vehicular movement in the city were demolished.



Chocked gutters were de-silted to free the drains to carry rainwater.



Led by the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Osei Asibey Antwi, the exercise was jointly supported by personnel of the security services, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), ZoomLion Ghana Limited and the KMA Task Force.



Some of the areas where the operation was undertaken included Bantama, Dr Mensah, Asafo, Pampaso, Central Market and the Adum Post Office area.



KMA boss



Briefing the media after the exercise, Mr Asibey Antwi assured residents of Kumasi that the assembly would continue to embark on such unannounced operations to ensure that all law breakers were brought to book.



He said the assembly had in recent times been lenient with traders in the city because of the ongoing Kejetia/Central Market project, which when completed ,would ease traffic in the central business district and boost economic activities.