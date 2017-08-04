Mushroom Kills One, Destabilizes Five Others

Related Stories One person is reported dead and five others in an unstable condition after they consumed fufu and soup made with mushroom.



The family of six according to Nyankonton Mu Nsem correspondent, Abubakar Nuhu, the deceased and the other five victims, started complaining of stomach upset after consuming the meal.



It is believed that the mushroom was poisonous. The incident which occurred at Sandema in the Upper West region, caused the victims to run a situation which led to the death of one person.



According to him, the doctor explained to him that the mushroom which the victims ate was poisonous.



Symptoms after eating a poisonous mushroom he said include gastrointestinal upsets such as abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and death.