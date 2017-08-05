Pastor, Two Others On Trial For Murder

Related Stories Three persons have been put before the Odumase Krobo Circuit Court in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy, Moses Tamaklo, at Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.



The three, Gabriel Lavoe, a pastor at Kpong and the stepfather of the deceased; Sarah Dunyor, the mother of the deceased and Emmanuel Yegbor, the driver who conveyed the body to Ada for burial, have appeared before the Court charged with murder.



The three were remanded at the Akuse Prisons to reappear (today) August 4, 2017 for hearing.



The court, presided over by Mr Frank Yao Gbeddy, ordered the police to get an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.



The police prosecutor, ASP Richmond Akwasi Yeboah, said the complainant in the case is Joseph Tamaklo, the father of the deceased and Bishop of the Church of Power Ministry at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.



The prosecutor said on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, the second accused, Sarah, the ex-wife of Bishop Tamaklo, called the complainant and informed him that their child had hanged himself in the room.



Prosecution said the suspects, without reporting the incident to the police and without waiting for Joseph, took the body to Ada for burial.



He said the complainant, who was monitoring them when the death was announced, suspected foul play and reported the case to the Ada police; and when the body was conveyed to Ada for burial, they were arrested and handed over to the Kpong police.



ASP Yeboah said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Ada Government Hospital.