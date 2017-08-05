Asantehene Urges Pharmacists To Stick To Professional Ethics

Related Stories The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged pharmacists to stick to professional ethics in their practice.



They needed to show deep sense of morality, honesty and sincerity in the discharge of their responsibilities.



He said patients in their vulnerable moments of ill-health placed their faith, hope and belief of getting well in the quality of service rendered by pharmacists, adding that, they should not be betrayed.



This required that they practiced with high sense of integrity, competence and demonstrated increased depth of knowledge in medicines and health



Otumfuo Osei Tutu, made the call at the opening of the 2017 conference of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) in Kumasi.



The six-day conference is under the theme “harnessing opportunities in the pharmacy for national economic development”.



The Asantehene denounced the creeping situation where professionals placed monetary benefits ahead of the greater good of service and challenged pharmacists to provide service with utmost “humanity, honesty and fidelity to their call”.



He stressed the need for them to take advantage of globalization and technological changes in the world and identified themselves with the changes in the pharmaceutical industry in order to survive.



He said participatory democracy had empowered all citizens and raised new levels of awareness and consciousness of rights.



This placed greater burden on pharmacists who were experts in medicines to also advance further to improve, retain the trust, and exceed the expectations of patients in the highly enlightened society.



The Asantehene called for the pharmaceutical society to take lead role in unifying and creating a rallying point for not only groups in pharmacy but reach out to other health professionals to create common body to address differences and challenges in the health sector.



Mr. Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Minister of Health appealed to pharmaceutical businesses to come together and consider the opportunity of building large sustainable businesses, which would not only solve the nation’s pharmaceutical problems but also contribute significantly to economic development.



He said quality health care which was accessible and affordable was the priority of the government and that was why it had introduced a number of interventions to improve the sector.



He encouraged them to make optimal use of the opportunities created by the government to expand and create jobs.



