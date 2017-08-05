Police Clash With Zongo Youth Over Eviction Exercise

Related Stories Confusion erupted in Tamale yesterday after the police clashed with some youth of Moshie Zongo, a suburb of Tamale, after the youth attempted to resist a court-backed eviction exercise.



The clash was over an eviction exercise backed by a court order over a parcel of land at Moshie Zongo.



The youth allegedly resisted the eviction exercise which was supervised by a 40-man police team.



Three shops were destroyed as a result of the clashes.



Resistance



The policemen are said to have accompanied a court bailiff to enforce a court ruling on the land.



Resistance from the youth against the action resulted in clashes which made the police to fire warning shots to disperse the youth.



Youth



According to some of the youth, the armed policemen came to the area to evict those on the land.



They said the landlord issued the owners of the three shops on the land with a letter for them to remove their structures but they were not served any notice of eviction.



When the Daily Graphic contacted the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Yusif Tanko, he said the police were there to assist a bailiff to carry out a court order.