NADMO Awaits Advice On Adaklu Mountains Landslide In Volta Region

Related Stories The Volta Regional office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is awaiting technical advice from the Geological Survey Department in connection with a landslide that hit the Adaklu mountains last Sunday.



More than 70 acres of farmlands submerged at Adaklu Helekpe in the Volta Region when some big rocks split, leading to water gushing out of the crevices in the mountain.



So far, about 100 subsistence farmers have been affected by the incident.



The Adaklu mountain is a popular tourist attraction site in the Volta Region and is estimated to be about 700 metres above sea level.



Assessment



Speaking to the Daily Graphic during an assessment tour of the area last Thursday, the Volta Regional Coordinator of NADMO, Mr Divine Bosson, said the explosion, which occurred at five spots on the mountain, sounded like a bomb blast.



According to him, the entire community shook from the mass of stones and sand that rolled all over and covered the farmlands.



He added that one of the boulders was as huge as a three-bedroom house. There were no casualties.



Mr Bosson said a report had also been sent to the NADMO national headquarters to consider assisting the victims who had lost their farmlands.